Balika Vadhu 2 episode 102 SPOILER ALERT 30 December 2021: Balika Vadhu returned to TV shows a couple of months ago. This is a story of a new Anandi and fans are gradually clicking with the post-leap story. Earlier in December, we saw Shivangi Joshi, Samridh Bawa and Randeep Rai entering the show as grown-up Anandi, Jigar and Anand. While fans are already loving the chemistry of Shivangi and Randeep in Balika Vadhu 2, Samridh's portrayal of Jigar has also impressed the masses. The three of them look like the perfect cast for Anandi, Jigar and Anand. While Anandi is married to Jigar, fans are shipping Anandi with Anand. In the latest episode of Balika Vadhu 2, we saw Anandi leaving the house to be part of the college party. It was Anand's plan all along but Anandi seems to enjoy it. We recently say Ragini locking Anandi up in the green room. And now, Jigar will catch them together. Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fans thrilled as Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar reunite for music video – read tweets

Yes, you read that right. Jigar who had come to the college party to know Anandi's whereabouts will finally get the deets from Kiara. Elsewhere, Anandi and Anand will try to find a way of getting out of the green room. Seeing the opportunity, Anand will try to confront Anandi about her and Jigar's wedding. Anandi refuses to share deets about her childhood wedding with Jigar. She tells him that being married and wife was a part of her destiny since her birth and that she cannot help it. Anand tells her that she is stuck in a bad marriage and offers to help her. He says that he has an NGO working toward women empowerment as well. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Balika Vadhu 2 to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, sequels to hit TV shows that returned this year

However, Anandi says she cannot divulge the details of her wedding with Jigar. Anandi turns sulky. Seeing her distressed, Anand will try to cheer her up. Anand's sweet gesture towards Anandi and his thoughtfulness will touch her heart. Anandi will be all cheery again hearing Anand's kind words about having a career. Elsewhere, Jigar learns the location of Anandi and Anand's whereabouts from Kiara. And by chance, he finds them arm-in-arms. Now, in tomorrows episode of Balika Vadhu 2, we will see Jigar revealing all the deets about Anandi's college festival in front of Maadi Maa. She will threaten her to take her back home to Raigad. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's fans trend ‘Dil Mein Hai SidNaaz’ on Twitter, Shraddha Arya's honeymoon pics go viral and more