Balika Vadhu 2 SPOILER: Anand CONFRONTS Anandi on her marriage with Jigar; Maadi Maa THREATENS to take her away

Balika Vadhu 2 episode 102 SPOILER ALERT 30 December 2021: Jigar finds Anandi in Anand's arms. Anand confronts Anand about her marriage to Jigar. Maadi Maa learns about Anandi being away at night and threatens to take her to Raigad.