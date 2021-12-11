COLORS’ popular show has kept viewers entertained with its engaging storyline fused with high octane drama and surprising twists. Week on week, audiences have been watching Anandi (played by Shivangi Joshi) continue to fight for her freedom from the shackles of child marriage and rewrite her destiny. Her evolution from a child to a young adult has been admirable and now she is set to embark on a new journey which will be equally tough and challenging for her. Get ready for celebrations and high-end drama as our Anandi turns 18, that will leave everyone on the edge of their seats. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: After Shivangi Joshi, another Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star set to make a grand entry on the show

On Anandi's 18th birthday, (played by Samridh Bawa) and Maadi Baa (played by Ketki Dave) will make an announcement in front of everyone declaring that Anandi and Jigar have legally become husband and wife. Anandi will be forced to wear a mangalsutra and put sindoor on her forehead. Her life is about to drastically change in the upcoming episodes as she aims to study further despite these circumstances.

Shivangi Joshi, who portrays Anandi, says "Anandi's 18th birthday will bring disruptions in the show as her family and Jigar are eagerly waiting to make their marriage official. But destiny seems to have other plans for Anandi. I feel extremely grateful to be a part of Balika Vadhu and to play Anandi in her new avatar. It's always a delight to play such an ever-evolving character that is so powerful and an inspiration to many! Hope the viewers will continue being a part of my journey."

Will Anandi fight this fast-approaching storm in her life? Or will she succumb to it?