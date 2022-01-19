Balika Vadhu 2: Randeep Rai turns Baahubali for Shivangi Joshi's Anandi; ShivRan fans go gaga over Anand's love confession – view tweets

Balika Vadhu 2: Anand aka Randeep Rai confesses his one-sided love for Anandi aka Shivangi Joshi. He has been protecting Anandi from Jigar like a Baahubali. Check out the edit and fan reactions below: