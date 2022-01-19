Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, Samridh Bawa starrer Balika Vadhu 2 has a decent online fanbase. Shivangi's Anandi and Randeep's Anand have been impressing the audience with their chemistry. Randeep Rai's Anand is a saviour of Shivangi Joshi's Anandi. Anand has been supporting Anandi in her battle against aka Samridh Bawa. Jigar is obsessed with Anandi and wants to keep her for himself. He doesn't respect her and makes her suffer. On the other hand, Anand always tries to make Anandi independent. A couple of weeks ago, we had seen a scene between Anand and Jigar at the hospital. Anandi had run away from Jigar after he had assaulted her. A fan-edited the video and turned Anand into who had slammed his cousin Bhallaladeva, in this case, Jigar. The edit is super cool and hence we thought of sharing it with y'all. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and more TV hunks who refused Anand's role

Randeep Rai turns aka Amrendra Baahubali and warns Jigar. He mimics his dialogue of Devsena ko haath lagaya matlab Baahubali ki talvaar ko haath laga diya. It is an indirect warning of Anand to Jigar from mistreating Anandi. Back then, Anand had known about Jigar's intentions and he had deduced that Jigar would have hurt Anandi and hence had warned Jigar for the same. Check out the video here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi and Samridh Bawa ace the traditional Rajasthani dance and their perfection will leave you impressed – watch video

Meanwhile, the fans of Randeep Rai are going gaga over his love confession for Anandi. The video is going viral on social media like crazy wherein he tells his mother that he loves Anandi and won't return to the US. Anandi and Anand's fans have been waiting for this love confession for some time now. However, they hoped that Anandi would be able to hear Anand's feelings. However, it is not the case. Check out ShivRan and AnaAn fan reactions here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Before Shivangi Joshi, THESE 5 actresses were approached to play Anandi

When Anandi opened her eyes I thought she is going to hear the whole conversation between Anand & his mom & she will get to know about his feelings ?#RandeepRai #ShivangiJoshi #BalikaVadhu2 #Anaan #Anand pic.twitter.com/SlmxsAp5Ic — RandeepRai.Fandom (@RandeepR_Fandom) January 19, 2022

The way Anand told his mom not to blame Anandi for what he's feeling for her has won my heart. He loved her as she is and gonna accept her and continue to love her ,facing all the problems together ❤️. #BalikaVadhu2#AnaAn#RandeepRai#ShivangiJoshi — ♡ (@yo_is_sunshine) January 19, 2022

yehhh bola aaj ladka??

sara frustation nikla aaj?? Bhairavi ki class lg gyi ... but he think his mom is no more??#RandeepRai #Anand #AnaAn #BalikaVadhu2 pic.twitter.com/nGCWNWj5Xr — jaani (navi) (@jaani2709) January 18, 2022

hatts off to such true lovers like him who has this much guts ? I watched these same dialogues again and again, must say he acted soo well even with his fractured leg.??#RandeepRai #Anand #AnaAn #BalikaVadhu2 #shivangijoshi #anandi https://t.co/P3ttmJxihY — Rishta _AnaanCreations (@creationschhavi) January 19, 2022

he is solving her life without caring of his life ! time will come soon when she will solve his life without caring of her's. their love story will be intense one strongly feeling.. ?? his past will break him looks like ?#anandi #anand #anaan #balikavadhu2 #shivangijoshi — Rishta _AnaanCreations (@creationschhavi) January 19, 2022

Finally, Anand expressed his feelings for Anandi ?? (Eagerly waiting for the day, when Anandi also fall for him and we will witness with their beautiful love story) #BalikaVadhu2 #ShivangiJoshi #RandeepRai #Anand #Anandi #AnaAn pic.twitter.com/QHy1B54u6k — @shivangijoshi.81 (@Shivangian10) January 19, 2022

EPs are getting interesting ??????❤️?? Anand confessions ?❤️ Anandi k ladai for justice?? J blackmailing social worker ? Anand k mom zinda h ? #BalikaVadhu2 #ShivangiJoshi #RandeepRai #Anaan — ? عائشة ? (@IshaSum2) January 18, 2022

