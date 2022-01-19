Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, Samridh Bawa starrer Balika Vadhu 2 has a decent online fanbase. Shivangi's Anandi and Randeep's Anand have been impressing the audience with their chemistry. Randeep Rai's Anand is a saviour of Shivangi Joshi's Anandi. Anand has been supporting Anandi in her battle against Jigar aka Samridh Bawa. Jigar is obsessed with Anandi and wants to keep her for himself. He doesn't respect her and makes her suffer. On the other hand, Anand always tries to make Anandi independent. A couple of weeks ago, we had seen a scene between Anand and Jigar at the hospital. Anandi had run away from Jigar after he had assaulted her. A fan-edited the video and turned Anand into Baahubali who had slammed his cousin Bhallaladeva, in this case, Jigar. The edit is super cool and hence we thought of sharing it with y'all. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and more TV hunks who refused Anand's role
Randeep Rai turns Prabhas aka Amrendra Baahubali and warns Jigar. He mimics his dialogue of Devsena ko haath lagaya matlab Baahubali ki talvaar ko haath laga diya. It is an indirect warning of Anand to Jigar from mistreating Anandi. Back then, Anand had known about Jigar's intentions and he had deduced that Jigar would have hurt Anandi and hence had warned Jigar for the same. Check out the video here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi and Samridh Bawa ace the traditional Rajasthani dance and their perfection will leave you impressed – watch video
Meanwhile, the fans of Randeep Rai are going gaga over his love confession for Anandi. The video is going viral on social media like crazy wherein he tells his mother that he loves Anandi and won't return to the US. Anandi and Anand's fans have been waiting for this love confession for some time now. However, they hoped that Anandi would be able to hear Anand's feelings. However, it is not the case. Check out ShivRan and AnaAn fan reactions here: Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Before Shivangi Joshi, THESE 5 actresses were approached to play Anandi
Do you want to see more Balika Vadhu 2 updates? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.