After winning hearts of everyone as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi has stepped in as the lead in Balika Vadhu 2. The show is the second season of a hugely successful franchise that made stars out of late Pratyusha Banerjee, Sidharth Shukla, Toral Rasputra and others. Shivangi Joshi's track as Naira ended on the show in October 2021. It is very rare to see an actress pick up another part so quickly. Given that the TRPs of Balika Vadhu are not too great, the show makers wanted someone who could bring in some star power on the show.

But there was one thing that was looming on the minds of the audience. Will she be able to forget Naira quickly and get into the groove as Anandi? It becomes quite tough for actors to do so in fact many get panned very badly for the same by audience and critics. However, Shivangi Joshi has done a good job. Take a look at how Twitter reacted after her performance...

Shivangi Joshi The Star performer ???

Thts it for me The way she acted

Nokjhok wale scene or her emotional scenes ??

Just amazing #ShivangiJoshi #BalikaVadhu2 #ShivangiAsAnandi @shivangijoshi10 — ?????????????7✨ (@shivin_shipper7) December 8, 2021

Today's episode highlight was the soft convo n nokjhok of Anand -Anandi....

N d way Anand made Madi Baa agree 4 Anandi's studies was...?? Hoping to c their bond getting more stronger n better....#ShivangiJoshi #BalikaVadhu2 pic.twitter.com/O41Kx2iLQP — HadiyaHere ??✌?✌??☠️ (@Hadiya0411) December 8, 2021

We can see that fans are thrilled with Shivangi Joshi's performance on the show. Randeep Rai who is the male lead is also much loved from his prior work. Let us see what is in store for us!