Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi opens up about her equation with Mohsin Khan; reveals she takes time to 'Move On'

Shivangi Joshi is winning hearts with her stints in . but there are many who are habituated to see her as Naira and even she admits that she still hasn't moved on from her previous character Naira, " I don’t want to move on, it is close to my heart and always be". Shivangi has worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain for 5 years. Also Read - Before Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan in Balika Vadhu 2, THESE 6 hit onscreen jodis also got repeated in TV shows

While talking further to HT, she spoke about her equation with Mohsin Khan. Rumours of their relationship have often grabbed a lot of attention. When asked about Mohsin she first asked to skip, however later she politely answered, " It's good and it always has been good". Also Read - Here's why Hina Khan HATES these 7 celebs from the industry

She even added that she is in touch with all her cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain f, " “I’m still in touch with the team. They are like my family.” when quizzed if she is in touch with Mohsin Khan too, she firmly said, " Yeah, of course. I’m in touch with everyone, it’s just time kum milta hai, so we don’t talk much." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: R Madhavan-Chetan Bhagat's Twitter spat, Shehnaaz Gill's Netflix debut and more

Shivangi spoke about she being a sensitive person and it takes time for her to move on in life, " I’m a sensitive person and over-emotional. (So) It’s difficult. It hurts when your relationship or friendship doesn’t work out."

The actress added that she is over emotional and that really puts her in trouble sometimes ad she just wants to overcome that, " Being emotional is fine but I get overly emotional and start crying. It troubles me often. So I just want to stay just emotional,” Joshi signs off.

Shivangi is one of the most loved TV actress of her time, In a very shot span of time she has managed to become extremely successful. Right ow her sow Balika Vadhu is one of the best daily soaps and everyone appreciates her acting skills on the same.