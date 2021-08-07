Balika Vadhu 2: Sidharth Shukla, Shashank Vyas and Avika Gor pass on THESE special messages to the team for their new journey

Balika Vadhu 2 will begin on August 9 and fans are super excited for it. The cast of the first season is feeling nostalgic and excited. Over a decade ago, Balika Vadhu made waves, revolutionized the television industry and became of the most popular show of its time by addressing the issue of child marriages in the country. Balika Vadhu season 1's Sidharth Shukla, Shashank Vyas and Avika Gor have shared their experiences from their shoot days and have also sent good wishes to the team. Sidharth Shukla who played the role of Shivraj Shekhar spoke about the show's new journey and shared what the show means to him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya's fans demand apology from the channel, Netizens want Shilpa Shetty back on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Sidharth said, "Balika Vadhu played an important part in my life and an extremely critical role in my career. I got a chance to work and learn with the best from the television industry and it surely holds a very special part in my heart. With Balika Vadhu we created history, and I am excited to hear the news of the new season. The show's concept helped create a lot of awareness in the past, but Baal Vivaah is a social evil that unfortunately still exists, and we need to continue fighting this battle. I wish love and luck to the entire cast Balika Vadhu season 2 as they embark on a powerful new journey." Avika Gor whom we all love as Anandi also spoke about her journey with the show and sent good wishes to the new team. She said, "Balika Vadhu will always be an extremely special show for me as not only it got me the opportunity to play such a beautiful character but also got me millions of fans who have showered me with love at every step. It's not just a show it's an emotion that I lived with for years. Balika Vadhu has been a milestone in my life and I'm sure that the second season will also captivate everyone. My character of Anandi became viewers favourite and now our new Anandi is also all set to mesmerize the audience with her charm."

Shashank Vyas who played the role of Jagdish said, "Balika Vadhu is the base of my career, and I got and learnt alot from the show. Even today the title track of the show takes me down the memory lane and makes me feel nostalgic. I am fortunate that I had the chance to work with such brilliant actors who are exceptional at their craft. When I got to know about the new season of Balika Vadhu, it felt like I am cherishing the moments and journey of five years. All the best to cast and crew of Balika Vadhu 2 and I hope that the magic that was created by season one will be recreated, and a new history will be written with Balika Vadhu 2."