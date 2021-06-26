Balika Vadhu 2: Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Sagar Parekh approached for the show? – here’s what we know

Balika Vadhu has been the most favourite TV serial back in 2008. The show had good TRP numbers and aired for 8 long years. The innocent kids Anandi and Jagdish had made a special place in our hearts. The show revolved around the sensitive issue of child marriage. Reportedly the show is returning back to television with a new season. It has already been declared that the new season will have a new story that will be related to the original theme of the show. A source close to ETimes informed them that Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Sagar Parekh has been roped in for an important role in Balika Vadhu 2. Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar reveals the TRUTH about why her track on the show is ending; asks people not to jump to conclusions

Sagar has also been a part of shows such as Internet Wala Love, Rajaa Betaa and Meri Gudiya. The source informs that at the moment, there is not much information about his role, but Sagar will be playing a positive character and will start shooting for the show in a month's time. It is also been said that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Rashmi Gupta has been chosen as one of the leads of the show. The reports also suggest that the show is being made at a slower pace than expected due to the shooting restrictions in Maharashtra. The casting process is going on and the makers are still in the process of finalizing the main cast for the show.

However, an actor who has been close to the project said that some actors from a cast need to be retained to set the rhythm of another season. It is also being reported that Ketki Dave and Seema Mishra have been approached for the show. Kekti Dave was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Daksha Virani whereas Seema Mishra was seen in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Mehul Buch's name has also come forward in the list of actors who can be a part of Balika Vadhu 2.