Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been hospitalized. The actress' due date is near by. It seems she developed some complications in her pregnancy and had to be hospitalized. There is no update so far on how she is doing. Neha Marda got married to Ayushman Aggarwal in 2012. He is a well-known businessman of Patna, Bihar. This was the couple's first child. They got married when she was in her 20s. Fans will know Neha Marda as Gehna from Balika Vadhu. She was on the show from 2008 to 2011. The actress confirmed the news of her pregnancy last year.

NEHA MARDA ON HER PREGNANCY

Neha Marda who is from a simple business class Marwadi family had said that her extended family would constantly ask her on when they are planning a child. She said that her close ones lead a simple life. It seems they would say after a year or two of marriage that she needs to have a baby now. Neha Marda said no one would bother her husband about such queries. She said that for her having a baby is a very personal thing. One needs to be sure if they really want to bring in a new life in this world, or if they will get the privilege or not.

NEHA MARDA ALWAYS WANTED A BABY

The actress said that many thought she was career-oriented which is why she did not have a baby for so long. She said that she was surprised to see many women passing such judgements on her. Neha Marda said that being a mom does not mean not wanting a child. She clarifies that nor her mom or her mother-in-law would badger her about a baby. Neha said that wanted a grand child over everyone else but did not impose it on any one.

There are many actresses who have had tough pregnancies. We hope that Neha Marda is doing fine. Some days back, her friends held a cute baby shower for the mom-to-be. While this news is indeed worrisome, we hope that things work out fine. Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Debina Bonnerjee are some celebs who also faced issues.