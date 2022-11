In happy news today, Neha Marda has announced that she is expecting her first child. Yes, you read that right. Neha is one of the most popular TV actresses we have in the industry. She is known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Doli Armaan Ki. Neha Marda married Ayushman Agrawal in an arranged married ten years ago. The actress has now shared that she is expecting her first child with him. Check out her Instagram post about the baby on board announcement below. Also Read - Mouni Roy to Ankita Bhargava: These popular TV actresses got married to super rich men and are living life queen size

Neha Marda shares she is pregnant

Sharing the happy news on her Instagram handle, Neha Marda posted a picture of herself and her husband. It's a photoshoot for the pregnancy announcement it seems. Neha is seen in a satin silk gown posing in the grass fields with her husband, Ayushman Agrawal. The news of Neha Marda being pregnant is going viral in the Entertainment News section today. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif and more TV actresses who got married to super rich husbands and are living like queens

Sharing the post, Neha Marda wrote, "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam, Finally god has arrived in me, Baby Coming soon 2023." Neha is glowing in the pictures and there's contentment and happiness on the couple's faces. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Hina Khan dedicates award to her late father, Neha Marda reacts to rumours of being a part of Bigg Boss 15 and more

Check out the post shared by Neha Marda here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

Last year, in October, the actress was surrounded in the rumours of her pregnancy. However, back then, she was not pregnant. Neha Marda spoke to the Bombay Times and clarified the rumours saying that she wanted to have a baby ever since she was 30. The actress however did add that she understands that everything happens at its own time. Neha said that she would be happy to give the news about her pregnancy by herself and finally the day has arrived.

Congratulations to both Neha Marda and Ayushman.