Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor had announced about being in a relationship with Roadies Real Heroes contestant Milind Chandwani. She took to her social media account and announced her love for him. Milind also took to his Instagram account to express his love for Avika. On August 11, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani completed 2 years of togetherness. The actress took to her Instagram account to pen an adorable note for Milind. Avika Gor shared a beautiful picture with Milind Chandwani and wrote, "2 years of knowing this human! My human!My life is filled with utmost Joy & Love because of you! @milindchandwani Thank you for making me believe in myself. Thank you for being Shiroo’s favourite! (I’m still trying to make peace with that?) I love you for the person you are that pushes me to see beyond! You encourage me to grow every single day! I’m so blessed❤️ I promise to celebrate every moment with you! Pc @kalyaan_dhev you are the bestest!" Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Avika Gor-Avinash Mukherjee or Shreya Patel-Vansh Sayani, which pair do you think is cuter? Vote Now

Milind Chandwani also commented on the post. He wrote, "Awwww. I love you, beautiful! Thanks for making my heart full! Shiroo's love for me is beyond our relationship!" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya hits 100M views and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Milind also posted a picture with Avika and shared a lovey-dovey note. Milind wrote, "2 years of knowing you @avikagor. It's crazy to think that we met 2 years back! Has it really been that long? I mean, I feel like I've known you forever, but I also feel like we've just met because we have so much fun together.In that first meet, which wasn't even a proper meet, little did I know that you will become so important to me. Thanks to @tejaswimadivada for dragging my ass to that party! You fill my heart with more & more love every day. I know I give you a hard time sometimes, but thanks for always understanding where I come from. I want to tell you publicly today that I think you fill my life with light, you make me want to be a better person everyday & you guide me towards a beautiful future together. I mean, you've been so understanding with my academics taking most of my time, I don't know how to express my gratitude to you. So, I wrote 4 lines of poetry & I hope that the poem does justice to my feelings....I don't think I will ever comprehend, how lucky I am, To be with this beautiful soul, to be the best I can, I don't think I will ever be able to express my love as it really is, So, I shall love you forever my darling, & not a day I would like to miss I love you, beautiful! Thanks for making me a happier man! Happy 2 years of knowing each other. I can't wait for endless more! @kalyaan_dhev Thanks for clicking these beautiful pictures!" Also Read - Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor shares a SHOCKING story of a fan who refused to watch the show