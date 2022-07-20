Banni Chow Home Delivery: Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan gets thrashed by Dadusa as Kamal Haasan's Vikram BGM plays; fans shocked [Watch]

Banni Chow Home Delivery star Pravisht Mishta aka Yuvan gets brutally beaten by Dadusa aka Rajendra Chawla on the sets. Worry not fans, as they're just shooting a reel on Kamal Haasan's film Vikram's BGM. Check it out below.