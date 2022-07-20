Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the newest additions to the TV shows. It's about to cross 50 episode marks in some days. Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Pravisht Mishra of Barrister Babu fame and Ulka Gupta in the lead as Yuvan and Banni. In just a short span of time, Ulka and Pravisht's Banni Chow Home Delivery has made a place in the hearts of the audience. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta have a fan following already, however, of late, their fandom is just increasing. The latest video from the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery is going viral and Yuvan is getting thrashed by his Dadusa. Yep, check out the video below: Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa gets dethroned by THESE two popular female characters as the STRONGEST lead on Indian television [View Poll Results]

Banni Chow Home Delivery's Yuvan thrashed by his dadusa

So, Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan took to his social media handle and shared a reel video online. It has grabbed the attention of the fans alright. Pravisht is seen in his blue Sherwani. The video begins with Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra standing and facing the camera placed below. We see Dadusa aka Rajendra Chawla's kick flashing before, he is fully seen on the screen. While Yuvan and Dadusa share a very warm bond on-screen, a heartening grandfather and grandson bond. However, this 'flipside,' as said by Pravisht Mishra is cool too. And adding to it is the thrilling background music of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Dadusa thrashes Yuvan and it's a shocking sight for all the fans. Check out the video here:

Fans react to Pravisht’s video from sets of Banni Chow…

There are various kinds of reactions to Pravisht and Rajendra's video on Banni Chow Home Delivery. A lot of fans gushed over how handsome Pravisht looked in the sherwani. On the other hand, fans were shocked to see the changed equation between Dadusa and Yuvan. It seems the South audience is also loving this reel and the show, Banni Chow Home Delivery. A lot of South fans have reacted to the same and commented on it. Check out the comments here:

If reports are anything to go by, before Pravisht Mishra bagged the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery, other celebs such as Sumedh Mudgalkar, Abhishek Malik, Gautam Vig, Dev Aditya apparently refused the role.