Barbie and Oppenheimer are two big Hollywood releases that are rocking the box office. The latter is raking in the big bucks as a number of desis are fans of Christopher Nolan. Even Barbie has gone viral in India. TV actress Juhi Parmar went to watch Barbie with her daughter Samairra. The lady has taken to Instagram to say it was an unpleasant watch. Many viewers have assumed that Barbie was a kids movie given that the doll resonates with children the world over. But Juhi Parmar said that she was shocked and disappointed seeing that the women was full of double meaning dialogues, which were unsuitable for children.

She has written in her post's caption, "A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don't make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours!" The lady said that she walked out with her daughter Samairra in 10-15 minutes given the content. She said that some other parents also did the same.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie while Ryan Gosling is Ken in the movie. People are loving the movie all over. Women and girls have gone to the theatres dressed to the nines. A person commented, "Disappointed on this view and from you , wish you stayed and watched(not with your kid, that part I agree) Anyway all of us have the right to an opinion and of course so much more as a parent! But, leave your kid at home and the whole movie, you ll realise why the whole misconception had to broken!"

Juhi Parmar is best known for her show Kumkum. The actress makes quite a few posts on parenting. She is co-parenting Samairra with ex-husband Sachin Shroff. He remarried some months back. Juhi Parmar once spoke about how kids made reels on songs with adult meanings and parents did not even realize the same.