Barrister Babu, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani - which TV show deserves more attention? Vote Now

Due to the pandemic, people are watching TV more than ever before. This has been ascertained by some experts from the various bodies that control TV ratings. The success of shows like Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are testimony to this. While they are the TRP spinners and making huge moolah, there are some shows that have a fan following but do not get the kind of numbers that constitute success in normal terms. However, the content of these shows is quite good. Let us take a deeper look at some such not so recognized gems. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy, Indian Idol 12, Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana and more

We see Barrister Babu trending very often. The show is about a child bride and her young adult husband. Fans are gaga over the kind of performances put forth by Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni. From education of the girl child to breaking the taboo around menstruation, the show has addressed a number of issues. Also Read - TRP List 21th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the chart again; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai faces another blow

Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali has made stars out of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar. Fans are just gaga over the kind of passion that Sai is manifesting on screen as the arrogant Raghav Rao. With the right amount of swag, romance, comedy and drama, this show is a potential TRP magnet. We feel the timing of the show needs to change ASAP! Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Karan Mehra opens up on rumours of marital problems, 10 years of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, fans react to Kanika Mann replacing Aurra Bhatnagar in Barrister Babu and more

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha are getting a lot of love from the audience for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. The show is about a misogynist professor and an independent-minded girl. The narration is contemporary and the lead pair are doing amazingly well.

Sony TV is known for its dailies rich in story-telling whether it is Beyhadh, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi or Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Their partition drama Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is also getting a lot of love.

These shows as per their fans are grossly underrated. Which one do you feel deserves a lot more viewership and hype. Vote and let us know...