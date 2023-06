Fans of and are excited to see the two together in the song Barsaat Aa Gayi. The video is out and their insane chemistry has won hearts once again. Shot in some pretty locales, we can see Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh as college sweethearts who meet after ages at a resort. They realise that the sparks between them are as fresh as ever. The monsoon season revives the romance between the two. The song is composed by Javed-Mohsin and penned by Kunal Verma. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan to join the contestants? Here's what we know

Hina Khan whose playback has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal in the song, cannot stop gushing about the singer. Hina shares, "I feel lucky to have Shreya Ghoshal as my playback singer for Barsaat Aa Gayi. Shreya Ghoshal is a singer par excellence. She has been one of the most iconic female singers in the industry. I feel so blessed that her beautiful voice was my playback for the song. The way she sang my entire part helped enhance my whole performance." Music lovers are having a good time. Shreya Ghoshal has given us a beautiful song in the new version of Zihale E Miskin as well. Vishal Mishra and she have delivered a soulful song. The song features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and YouTube sensation Rohit Zinjurke. As we know, Hina Khan is also very fond of singing. We saw how made her sing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Jennifer Winget and other TV stars who grabbed eyeballs with their Insta posts

Hina further expressed," I am so glad that Barsat Aa Gayi has such a beautiful combination of voices from Shreya and Steben. Both have sung the song beautifully!". Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh make for a very pleasing couple. They are one of the most sought-after couples for music videos from TV stars. So far, they have done songs like Baarish Ban Jaana, Runjhun Barsaatein Aai Hai and Mohabbat Hai. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Neil Bhatt, Hina Khan and other TV stars who grabbed attention with their amazing Instagram posts

Trending Now

She has said that he is a good friend of hers. Hina Khan said she loves working with Shaheer Sheikh. They have a great bond. The actor stood by her when her passed away during the shoot of their song in Kashmir.