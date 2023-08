Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna reach Dehradun to find out about her mother and her real identity. and she reached the place where her mother works. but Aradhna knows her short name, Mimi. Well, everyone has no idea who Mimi (Nausheen Ali Saradr) is. Let's see how Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) finds her mother. On the other side, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) is very tensed and depressed, thinking about Aradhna. and he gets totally alcoholic. but his friends are with him, and they decide to get him back in his pain. Later on, we see shop owner Meena Aunty giving Aradhna the idea that she will go to the big party and offering to go with her. Later on, we see Mimi calling Meena , and Aradhna picks up the calls, and they both talk with each other, but they cannot know each other. Let's wait to see the twist. At this party, will Aradhna identify her mother? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon, Abdu Rozik, Aishwarya Sharma and more TV stars who rocked Instagram this week

Barsatein Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) tell his friend that he loves Aradhna so much and he cannot leave without each other. and he decides to go to Dehradun to try again to get his love. Let's see if Aradhna gives him a chance. Let's see what destiny decides for Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh. On the other side, Aradhna and Mimi (Nausheen Ali Sardar) reached the temple, and they both wished for each other. Let's see if Aradhna can spot her mother at the party.

Barsatein is one of the top TV shows. This show has just started, but viewers give it so much love. As much as they loved the romance between Aradhna and Reyansh, aka Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, they are already known by the names Arjun and Naira, and now they are trying to get popular by the names of the show Barsatein. Let's see, will viewers remember the show Barsatein?

In the future track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna reach out at Mimi's house and see her, and she also has a feeling that she is her mother. but she cannot ask her later on. We see that Coco, the younger daughter of Mimi, is really impressed with Aradhna, and we may see that she will insist on Aradhna staying with them as she has no other place to stay. Let's wait to see where the story of Aradhna goes—will she find her real identity?