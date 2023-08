Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna wishes to get her real identity, and later on, we see Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) finally get all the proof that shows Aradhna is innocent. But he missed seeing that proof. We see Aradhna tell everything about Reyansh in front of Meena Aunty. On the other side, Mimi's daughter and her boyfriend drove very fast and hit Meena unintentionally. On the other side, we see Meena Anuty request Aradhna that she take it all delevery and go to the Khurana Mension. And finally, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) assures her that she will handle everything. and we see that finally Reyansh gets all the proof and realises that Rewati and Mayank told lies to him, and he feels ashamed of what he did with Aradhna. Well, we have to wait to see the twist that Reyansh will also reach Dehradun to find out about Aradhna. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Will Aradhna finally recognize and reunite with her mother?

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) reach Khurana Mension to give them delevery. Later on, we see Coco, the younger daughter of Mimi, ask Aradhna about her life, and she tells her that she comes to find someone whose name is Mimi (Nausheen Ali Sardar). On the other side, we see someone calling Mimi to Malini, and we may see that Aradhna finally meets with her mother. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will happen in the life of Aradhna? Will Malini and Viren also accept her and give her her real identity? On the other side, Reyansh reached Mayank's house to teach him a lesson, and he just hit him. Finally, the police arrested him, and all the accusations failed, and Aradhna proved innocent and got her image back.

Barsatein has just started, but viewers give immense love to the main leads, Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. Well, the latest track is very entertaining on the show of Barsatein as finally Aradhna finds her mother and also soon she will get her love as Reyansh comes to search for his love. Let's see if Aradhna gives him a second chance or not. In the future track of Barsatein we see Viren offer Aradhna to do job in his company as a news reporter. let's see will Aradhna accept this job? On the other side we may see that the police arrest Amit, who is the fiance of Maya. as he hits Meena Aunty, but we have to wait to see the twist in Barsatein