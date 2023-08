Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh finally getting all the proof that shows Aradhna is innocent, and he reached Mayank's house and started hitting him. Finally, Aradhna is proved innocent in front of Reyansh (Kushal Tandon). Later on, we see that Maya is very sacred, as Angad hits Meena Aunty. On the other side, we see Malini, and all the family started the preparation of Maya's roka ceremonies. But Malini sees that Maya is really worried. Well, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) reached Khanna's house to deliver the cakes. But soon we also see that Angad gets exposed in front of the Khanna family. On the other side, we see Malini give a speech about her daughters, and Aradhna sees her and misses her mother. Later on, we see someone calling Mimi, and finally, Aradhna learns that Malini is her biological mother. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Malini and Viren also accept Aradhna? Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Aradhna meets Mimi, will a mother's heart finally melt?

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna leave the home of Malini, and suddenly the police come to arrest Angad. Will Maya tell them all the truth? Well, let's see what happens. Aradhna gets unconscious and falls on the floor, but she sees that Reyansh holds her. Will he really come, or is it just her dream? Well, let's wait to see how many twists and turns are in the way for Aradhna.

The Barsatein serial is presented by Balaji Telefilms as directed by Ekta Kapoor, but the show has just started and creates its magic at times as viewers love the chemistry between a stubborn Reyansh Lamba and Aradhna Shahni, aka Kushal Tandon, and Shivangi Joshi. Well, finally, after the Beyhad and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both actors spread their charm in the show of Barsatein.

In the future track of Barsatein, we see that Reyansh also reached Dehradun to search for Aradhna, and finally he also goes to Mimi's house, where Aradhna and Reyansh get shocked to see each other. Let's wait to see if Aradhna gives him another chance or not. On the other side, Aradhna explains everything about her life in front of Viren and Malini. Well, Malini also feels very emotional as she also remembers her past, and she hugs her. Let's see when Malini realizes that Aradhna is her daughter. Let's see where the story of Aradhna goes from here.