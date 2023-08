Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see finally Aradhna learn that Mimi is Malini, and she gets very emotional to see her. Later on, we see that Malini also has a strange feeling about Aradhna. Well, we see Aradhna cry alone. On the other side, we see Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) reach Mayank's house and start hitting him. Well, finally, his real intention comes out in front of his wife. Police comes to arrest Maya as her car got hit by Meena aunty, but Malini tells them that they will not do anything. Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) scolds Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) very badly as she files a complaint against Maya. And finally, she left Malini's house. Later on we see Reyansh go to Aradhna's best friend to find out about her. Well, we see Maya finally telling every truth in front of Malini, and she feels very shameful about what she did with Meena Aunty. Let's see how Malini finds out about Aradhna and apologizes to her. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Aradhna takes one step towards her mother; will she get her love and identity?

Reyansh again comes in Aradhna's life

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Viren and Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) reach out to find out about Aradhna, and they see that Aradhna gets unconscious on the road, so they bring her to their house. Later on, Malini apologizes to her and asks for her full name. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) says that she is Aradhna Sehgal, which was the surname of Mimi before her marriage. Well, Viren offers Aradhna a job as a news reporter, and we may see that Aradhna stays with them as she has no place to stay in the new city. Let's wait to see how Viren and his daughters react when they learn about Malini's past.

Barsatein Upcoming Twist

Well, in the future track, we may see that Reyansh reached Dehradun to find out about Aradhna, and he already comes to his uncle's house, who is Viren Khanna. Well, Aradhna and Reyansh again see each other and get shocked. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Aradhna give him one more chance? Let's see how Aradhna gets her family as well as her love.