Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show, even though it has just started, but the fan following of the show is phenomenal because we love the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. The latest track is all about Aradhna's past and present, and we have to wait to see the twist: will Viren accept Malini's (Nausheen Ali Sardar) past as she hides her past from Viren and her three daughters? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Aradhna meets Mimi, will a mother's heart finally melt?

Trending Now

In the future track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna and Malini with her family reaching the temple, where Aradhna tells her story in front of Malini and also tells her that her mother left her in her childhood, and we see Malini also remember her past, and she hugs Aradhna. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist of what will happen when Malini's past comes in front of her present. Let's see if Aradhna gets the love of her biological mother.