Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 22: In the latest track of Barsatein, Mausam Pyar Ka, Malini and Viren talk about Kimaya and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon). Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) thinks that Kimaya loves Reyansh, but Viren Khanna does not like him. But because of Kimaya, he will agree to give Reyansh one chance. But what will be Malini's reaction when she will learn about Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh? Whom will she support? On the other side, Kimaya's feelings for Reyansh are growing. Later on, everyone goes to the expo, and they will meet Viren Khanna's childhood friend Aakash Khurana and his son Dev (Simba Nagpal). Malini and all her four daughters have a good time but will this expo become memorable for Aradhna and Reyansh?

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) are sitting in the car, and Reyansh will try to ask her about her biological mother, but Aradhna cannot tell him anything. Aradhna realises that the letter than she had written for Malini is with Reyansh and she fights with him. They both get into a heated argument, and Aradhna decides to get out of the car. Reyansh will not follow her this time as he is angry too and Aradhna will get attacked by some goons. Dev, aka Simba Nagpal, will come to save her.

The future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka will have a lot of interesting twists and turns. Dev comes to save Aradhna, but he gets shocked to see that she also can fight. Well, viewers see the brave Aradhna, who protects herself and does not need anyone. We may see that Dev and Aradhna become friends, but will Dev will create more problems between Reyansh and Ardhana?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka is one of the top-running shows. The music of Barsatein is getting bery popular along with the heartwarming storyline and beautiful performances by Malini, aka Nausheen Ali Saradar, as she will come back on TV after a long time and Kushal and Shivangi.