Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna and Reyansh working on one assignment about a statue of a god that is stolen from a temple. Well, Aradhna gets this statue in the Khanna house, where we see the statue is kept in Malini's store room. On the other side, we see Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) having doubts about her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Who stole the god's statue? Later on, we see that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) gets jealous to see Aradhna and Arnav together. Well, we see Aradhna started her recording, and she first records about Malini. Well, it seems that Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) is hiding something. Let's see if Malini is the one who stole the statue. Well, we see Aradhna ask about the statue to Veena Aunty, but she doesn’t know anything. But she revealed one thing about Viren, that money is everything for him. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Aradhna once again comes across Reyansh; will she forgive him for cheating on her?

Barsatein New Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see someone wants to kill Aradhna, but Reyansh ( Kushal Tandon ) comes on time and saves her. Later on, we see that Reyansh wants to know who that woman is who is trying to harm her. This is very mysterious, and viewers are also eagerly waiting for the twist to see who wants to harm Aradhna. Let's see if Reyansh can find out the truth about who this woman is in this unknown city. Let's wait to see the interesting track in the show of Barsatein.

Barsatein has recently started airing, but viewers are very excited to watch the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. It is created by Ektaa Kapoor and has all the tropes of a family drama that keeps Indian television viewers hooked. And the latest track is so entertaining as well as very suspenseful as to who is trying to kill Aradhna and why. She is Malini Khanna’s daughter, but the truth is still under covers. But does someone already know the truth and is trying to stop it from coming out? Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Aradhna takes one step towards her mother; will she get her love and identity?

Trending Now

In the future track of Barsatein, we see that finally Reyansh reveals in front of Aradhna that he loves her and that he he wants to marry her. Well, we see in the new promo that Aradhna and Reyansh have finally become one, and she will give him another chance. Soon, we may see that Aradhna and Reyansh will find out every truth about the real culprit who stole the god's statue as well as tried to kill Aradhna.