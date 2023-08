Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see that Reyansh(Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna go to Malini's store room to find out about the statue of God, and they both get stuck in the store room. Reyansh has a drink and he offers Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) to drink as well. They both get drunk and Aradhna speaks her heart out in front of Reyansh. Viewers see their romantic time and they confess their love for each other. Later on Angad's father and mother talk about Aradhna and it is clear that they do like her to be around them. Are they the ones trying to harm her? Meanwhile, Aradhna starts having a panic attack and Reyansh try to help her and calm her down. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Reyansh confesses his love for Aradhana, will she trust him and give their love another chance?

Barsatein Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) comes to the store room and gives Aradhna an insuline, and after that, she will be fine. But Aradhna is feeling weak and asks her 'mother' to not leave and hugs her. On the other side, we see that Malini also feels something strange towards Aradhna. Will she realise that Aradhna is her daughter? Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) tell her all the truth? Well, the upcoming track of Barsatein is going to be super dramatic, as we may see that Aradhna tells Reyansh about her mother. Will Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) help Aradhna get her rights from the Malini? Let's see what happens next.

The latest track is all about Aradhna and Reyansh's reunion, and we have to wait to see the twist of how they become one and find out the real truth about her mother's reality. They are also come close to each other and decide to explore all the truth about the stolen statue of God from the temple. In the future track of Barsatein, we may see many interesting twists and turns. We may see Aradhna believe in Reyansh and give him one chance to prove his love, and it might be possible that they both will come together and find out all the truth about the robbery. Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show presented by Ektaa Kapoor, and viewers really like the chemistry between Aradhna and Reyansh, aka Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon.