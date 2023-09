Barsatein Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 6: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see that all the family members of Malini play the game of truth and dare along with Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh. We see Reyansh has chosen dare, and he confesses his feelings in front of everybody. Will Aradhna understand about Reyansh's feelings? On the other side, Aradhna is really disturbed to think about Alka, and she want to get her phone to know the truth. Later on, we see Reyansh's father come to Dehradun to meet his son. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) is trying his best to make Aradhna understand his love, but Aradhna is not ready to give him another chance. Let's see what happens in the love story of Reyansh and Aradhna. Also Read - Barsatein spoiler alert: Kushal Tandon aka Reyansh becomes a protective lover, will he be able to save Shivangi Joshi aka Aradhana in time?

Barsatein Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh's father will not know that Reyansh has changed his name, and Aradhna will decide to expose the reality of Lambas in front of everyone. Later on, Reyansh warns Aradhna that Jindals are very dangerous as they harmed Viren Khanna, as because of him, Alka's brother Narendra Nath is in jail. Alka too wants to ruin Viren Khanna and his family, but now Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) is here to protect her family. Will Aradhna get in danger because of this mission? Also Read - Barsatein spoiler alert: Kiki comes between Aradhna and Reyansh, whom will Malini support?

In the future track of Barsatein, we see in the ceremonies of Maya and Angad, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna too have some romantic moments. During the mehendi, we see that Aradhna looks very beautiful, and Reyansh is in awe to see her look so gorgeous. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see their romance. In the future track of Barsatein, we may see that Aradhna will stop the wedding of Maya and Angad because his family is not right. Well, we have to wait to see Malini's reaction when she learns the truth about Aradhna. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: How long will Aradhna hide her truth from Malini?

Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show by Ektaa Kapoor and the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi is fabulous. They two are in love but yet not able to be together due to what happened in their past. Will Reyansh be able to win Aradhna over once again?