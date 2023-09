Barsatein Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 7: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh continue to think about Aradhna. He really loves her, but Aradhna does not trust him. Later on, we see Reyansh see his father and get very happy to meet him. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) explains everything about his lie to his father. On the other side, we see Veena again tell Reyansh about everything, including Alka Jindal and her past. And Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh now know everything about Jindals. Let's see if they come together for this project or not. Later on, we see Reyansh's father talk to Aradhna about Reyansh. Let's see what she reacts? On the other side, Aradhna gets a video of Angad and Maya where she is asking them to sign the prenup agreement. Will Aradhna expose Angad? Also Read - Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: Will Reyansh aka Kushal Tandon be able to win Aradhna aka Shivangi Joshi over?

Barsatein Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see that Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) gets very angry because of the scene that is created by Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and asks her about why she cannot believe the relationship. Will Aradhna tell her truth, about her and Malini's relationship, or will she again hide this truth ? How will Aradhna save Maya from the Jindal trap? Also Read - Barsatein spoiler alert: Kushal Tandon aka Reyansh becomes a protective lover, will he be able to save Shivangi Joshi aka Aradhana in time?

In the future track of Barsatein, we see that the next ceremony of Angad and Maya has started. Aradhna and Reyansh also indulge in a romantic dance and suddenly Sunaina comes and announces that they will first do pooja for the statue of the goddess. But Alka had stolen the statue and this all is a drama planned by Sunaina and Aradhna to expose her. Finally the Jindal family gets exposed, but what about Maya? Will she forget Angad? Also Read - Barsatein spoiler alert: Kiki comes between Aradhna and Reyansh, whom will Malini support?

Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show by Ektaa Kapoor, and the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi is fabulous. The latest track is all about one project, and also, Aradhna wants to protect her stepsister Maya from the Jindals. Will Aradhna finally get her mother, her family and her true love?