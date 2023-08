When it comes to Instagram, the engagement of TV celeb far exceeds that of Bollywood ones. We saw a number of interesting posts on social media from TV celebs this week. Here is a round up of the same... Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Reyansh and Aradhna's love story will be incomplete, will Aradhna now find her real identity?

Kushal Tandon

Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon is a gym freak. Fitness is a way of life for him. He has shared a video of his Pilates routine, a workout he has tried out newly. His trainer Praveen Nair praised his dedication saying that no matter what was his schedule, he never missed a session. Take a look at the video...

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is now in the UK. He is having a gala time meeting professional boxers and enjoying the life of London. He is also making a lot of fun reels. We can see this new one where he is singing Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Aishwarya Sharma

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives. She has posted her pics in a retro style swimsuit. This is the first time the actress has done so.

Nakuul Mehta

The popular TV star posted a reel made on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 to the notes of the classic Lag Jaa Gale. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have bid adieu to the third season of the show. The pair of RaYa was one of the most adored ones on Indian TV.

Erica Fernandes

The actress who has relocated to Dubai is in a vacation in Georgia. Erica Fernandes has shared some lovely pictures from the place.

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have named their baby boy as Vaayu. It means the Wind God in Indian mythology. She shared a reel of the naming ceremony of the little one in the Gujarati household.

These were the celebs who made a lot of noise on Instagram this week. Next week, we will be back with new ones.