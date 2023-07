Sony TV's show Barsatein has been making immense news. The promo of the episode where the two come close in the office has driven social media crazy. People cannot get over how hot Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are looking there. We will see that a devoted Aaradhana will bring Reyansh to his office. He is drunk and drenched. Later, he confesses that he is in love with her. Both of them kiss and make out. The actors have done a fab job. Fans are comparing Barsatein with Japanese, Chinese and Korean dramas given the pace of the story. The story will later move to a different time span. Also Read - Barsatein: Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon's chemistry drives netizens crazy; say, 'We are melting' [Read Tweets]

The two were busy promoting the show in Indore. They visited radio stations as well. Fans cannot get over how friendly and comfortable they are in each other's company. Kushal Tandon has posted a few pics on his social media. He is back on Tv after the superhit show Beyhadh. Take a look at some of the tweets for Barsatein...

#Barsatein

Finally watched it more than the consummation i love the confession it was so honest & genuine so beautiful Reyansh was so honest to her that he is toxic and all he can give her is pain & trauma but he wants to love & learn love from her,with her i just love Reyansh… — Lela Devi?? (@LelaDevi2) July 28, 2023

i really don’t think he’s going to defame her or something, i think all of it is going to be a misunderstanding— plus the return of her ex, must be for reasons greater than radhi saving telu ki behen. i’m scared ???#barsatein https://t.co/EdcmqsjM3u — . (@huffsaaa) July 28, 2023

Barsatein is turning out to be a hit show for Sony TV. We have another Sony show Katha Ankahee that is trending on social media. Kushal Tandon has always had shows popular on social media. Have you seen Barsatein? What do you make of the chemistry?