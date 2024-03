Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka was one of the most popular TV shows. It could not get much TRPs but it was quite popular on social media. The new pairing of Shivangi and Kushal became a hit and the story of Aradhana and Reyansh won hearts. The story is about a young journalist who falls in love with her boss who is an influential and handsome man. But his stubbornness and careless attitude breaks her heart and bring up a lot of difficulties for her. They have become quite popular on social media and people lovingly called them #KuShiv. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai inspires Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Savi to expose THIS Bhosale family member for molestation

They made everyone fall in love with their sizzling chemistry. The show ended recently and broke many hearts. People were disappointed with the makers for ending a good show early. The story also starrer Simba Nagpal, Tannaz Irani, Poorva Gokhale, Sheetal Maulik and others.

Shivangi and Kushal to collaborate again?

People have been missing KuShiv a lot and want them back on-screen. This jodi has turned out to be a big hit. Many want to see them again in another project. Now, speaking to the paparazzi, Shivangi Joshi opened up about doing another project with Kushal Tandon.

She said that she is thankful and grateful for the fans for loving them so much. She added that there could be a music video coming out and some projects are under the talks but she cannot reveal anything about it. However, she said that the moment anything happens, everyone would know.

Shivangi's emotional post

Well, we cannot wait for their upcoming project together. Recently, they completed the shoot of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and got emotional on the last day. Shivangi took to social media to share a post.

She posted pictures with Kushal and wrote, "Today we conclude this beautiful journey, our last shoot day for Barsaatein, a show that will always remain close to our heart…We are grateful for every cast and crew member who came together to make the magic happen and most importantly all of you, bas yunhi aapke pyaar ki barsaatein hamesha barkaraar rahe...Thankyou @therealkushaltandon for being an incredible partner in this journey. And lastly, the lady with unparalleled vision and grit and determination. Thank you for everything @ektarkapoor Ma’am

A special mention to @jaya_misra @tanusridgupta.. lots of love @atifcam @nidhin.dp @muskan_bajaj02081987"

Take a look at her post:

Well, are you guys excited to see Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in another project?