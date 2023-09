Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 12: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) will give Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) the statue of god as a gift. On the other side, Sunaina will announce that Kimaya and Angad’s wedding will happen the next day. Later on, she also makes announcement of Murti sthapana . Sunaina takes everyone to the store room, where we see Alka get shocked to see the statue of God, and finally, Aradhna tells them everything about Alka. Finally Alka gets exposed in front of everybody and she leaves from there. But Kimaya breaks into tears as she loves Angad. What will the Jindals do now? Also Read - Barsatein jodi Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon aka ArAnsh's crackling chemistry will set your screens on fire

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see that Kimaya and Aradhna talk about their love life, and we see that Aradhna decides to help Kimaya and Angad and help them run away. But Angad is also part of his parents’ plan. Now, who will save Kimaya? Will Malini put all the blame on Aradhna? Let's see how Aradhna and Reyansh finally save Kimaya from Jindal’s trap. Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi aka Reyansh and Aradhna fall in love once again?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka, we see that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna decide that they will bring Kimaya back home. In the future track we will see that Kimaya now knows Angad’s reality. She totally breaks down, but Aradhna and Reyansh help her to get out of her situation. Aradhna is also happy that she has a family and she also decides to forgive Reyansh because of his changed nature. But has Reyansh really changed? Or is there another twist to this? Now that Kimaya’s marriage with Angad is broken, Malini may want to get her daughter married to Reyansh. Will she share her thoughts with Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) leading Aradhna to sacrifice her love because of her sister? Some very interesting twists await the viewers of Barsatein. What will happen in the love story of Reyansh and Aradhna? Will they reunite? Also Read - Anupaama, YRKKH and more: Upcoming twists on Top 10 TV shows

Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show by Ektaa Kapoor, and the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi is crackling. Let's see what the next twist is in the show Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka.