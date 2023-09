Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 14: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) going out to save Kimaya from Angad. Ardhana and Reyansh will pretend to be a couple and go to the same hotel where Angad takes Kimaya. We see Angad try to kill Kimaya, but at the end, we see Reyansh and Aradhna come to save her. Angad had a gun, and he pointed it out at Aradhna. Will Reyansh be able to save Aradhana as well as Kimaya. Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Aradhna falls in love with Reyansh again, will Malini come between them?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) pull Kimaya out of the terrace to save Aradhna's life. It might be possible that this is Reyansh’s plan to save Kimaya and Aradhana as he already knows Angad’s intentions. In the future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka, we see Reyansh and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) finally save Kimaya, and they are trying their best to get her out of her pain, but Kimaya is very depressed. She thinks that she is not beautiful and her confidence is totally broken. But Reyansh will make her realise that she is very beautiful and her family loves her very much. Now, will Kimaya get attracted towards Reyansh? Later on, we also see that Reyansh has planned a surprise for Aradhna's birthday. Will Aradhna feel Reyansh’s love? Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Reyansh aka Kushal Tandon proves his love for Aradhna aka Shivangi Joshi, will she trust him?

Reyansh plan a surprise for Aradhna'a birthday

Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show by Ektaa Kapoor and the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, is crackling. Let's see what the next twist has in store for the viewers of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka.