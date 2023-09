Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi tv show upcoming twist, September 15: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) has finally made a plan to save Kimaya as well as Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). Later on, the police comes and arrested Angad and the Jindals. Finally, the three return home and everyone is happy to see Kimaya safe. They also heave a sigh of relief that they are now safe from the Jindals. Aradhna and Reyansh spend a beautiful time with each other and Malini also thanks Aradhna. She just hugs her and cries. Meanwhile, Reyansh makes Kimaya understand that she is a super girl and she should never cry for that toxic man. Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Aradhna falls in love with Reyansh again, will Malini come between them?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see that Aradhna feels very low as no one will remember her birthday, but we see that Reyansh will surprise her with special birthday wish. Will Reyansh’s gesture secure him a place in Aradhna’s heart? And what about Malini? Will she link Aradhna's birthday with her own past? Also Read - Barsatein jodi Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon aka ArAnsh's crackling chemistry will set your screens on fire



In the future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka, we see that Aradhna goes to Malini's house on her birthday. We also see that Malini also celebrated her daughter’s birthday by going to an Anath Aasharam to make donations. But no one knows that Malini has gone to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. Will Aradhna get emotional on her birthday and finally tell Malini that she is her daughter? Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi aka Reyansh and Aradhna fall in love once again?

Trending Now

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka is very entertaining and the sizzling chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi and their acting prowess has fans hooked. In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we may see that Viren Khanna and Reyansh have an argument and he tells him to leave the job as well as Dehradun. Will Aradhna and Reyansh get separated once again or will she stop him and tell him about her feelings?