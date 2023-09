Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 16: In the latest track of Barsatein, Kimaya returns home and Reyansh tries to cheer her up. Later on, Malini also thanks Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon). Later, on Aradhna's birthday, Reyash puts up lovely decoration to make her feel special. Aradhna feels very happy, but doesn't know who did all that. She asks Reyansh about all the surprises, but Reyansh pretends to not know anything. Well, we see Malini also celebrate Aradhna's birthday every year by cutting the cake alone, but this time, Ardhana saw this and was happy that her mother still loves her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa, top 10 upcoming twists in top TV shows next week

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) and all the family make Aradhna's birthday very special as they throw a party for her. On the other side, Kimaya starts liking Reyansh (Kushal Tandon). Meanwhile, Viren Khanna has a fight with Reyansh and fires him from the job. Well, Reyansh has to leave Dehradun now, but before going back, will he get Aradhna's love? Let's see what destiny decides for Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh. Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Shivangi Joshi, Kaushal Tandon aka Aradhna and Reyansh to go their separate ways once again?

In the future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka, we see that Aradhna stands by Reyansh and tells Viren Khanna to give him one chance. Will Aradhna prove his innocence and convince Viren to keep Reyansh in the office? Well, Reyansh and Aradhna's lives are not yet stable, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see their love story begin. Let's see: will Kimaya come between Reyansh and Aradhna's love? Will he choose Aradhna over Kimaya? Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Aradhna falls in love with Reyansh again, will Malini come between them?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka is very entertaining, and the sizzling chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, and their acting prowess have fans hooked. In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see that Aradhna came to save Reyansh. will she stop him and tell him about her feelings?