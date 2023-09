Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 18: In the latest track of Barsatein, Malini and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) will surprise Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) with a birthday party. Later on, we see that Viren Khanna fires Reyansh from his office because he published unverified news. On the other side, we see that Malini is also shocked to learn about Aradhna's birthday. It is on the same that she goes to the Anaath Aashram every year as it is also her lost daughter’s birthday. This year, Aradhna also goes with her mother. Will she be overcome with emotions and tell Malini the truth? Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Destiny brings Aradhna and Reyansh close, will Kimaya's heart break again?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh (Kuishal Tandon) packing his stuff to return to his city, but Aradhna stops him. Reyansh is on cloud nine to see that Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) still cares for him and wants him to stay. He teases her and their cute nok-jhok is endearing. But will Ardhana be able to stop Reyansh? Will she admit that she loves him? Will this birthday turn special with Aradhna getting her love as well as her mother back? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa, top 10 upcoming twists in top TV shows next week

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka is very entertaining and the sizzling chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi is keeping fans hooked. The latest track is all around Reyansh and Aradhna’s reunion and we may see her prove Reyansh innocent in front of Viren Khanna and stop him from leaving. Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Shivangi Joshi, Kaushal Tandon aka Aradhna and Reyansh to go their separate ways once again?