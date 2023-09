Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 21: In the latest track of Barsatein, Mausam Pyar Ka, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) stops Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) from leaving, and finally she convinces him. This gesture makes Reyansh feel that Aradhna still loves him. On the other side, Aradhna reaches Viren’s house along with Reyansh, and gets a surprise. Aradhna feels very emotional to see all the preparations to celebrate her birthday. On the other side, Kimaya hugs Reyansh in front of everybody and Reyansh asks her to join the business. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Kimaya really fall in love with him? Also Read - Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka: Simba Nagpal to enter the show as Shivangi Joshi's love interest? Here's what we know

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, Viren Khanna decides to attend the expo party, where all the media and big celebrities will also attend. Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) decides that they all should go to this party. They meet a new person, Dev (Simba Nagpal), who is the son of Viren Khanna's friend. His entry is set to bring a new twist. Some goons attack Dev and he fights them but gets hits very badly, Just then Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) comes to his rescue. She will leave Dev shocked and impressed with her action avatar. This will be the ice breaker between Dev and Aradhna.

The future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka will have a lot of interesting twists and turns. Malini will soon learn that Aradhna is her daughter, but viewers are anxiously waiting to know what will Malini do? Will she accept Aradhna or will she ask her to leave Dehradun and go away from her life? Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka is one of the popular shows as the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, is magical. But the new entry, Dev (Simba Nagpal) may come in between this love story.