In the future track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh and Aradhna slowly coming closer. We see them dancing in the sangeet ceremony of Kimaya and Angad and they are really lost in each other. Well, we see in the future track that Aradhna looks gorgeous as she decks up for the wedding ceremonies and Reyansh is totally in awe of her. Well, it might be possible that as a special gesture, Reyansh will gift her both the statues. He will take back the statues from the Jindals and they will try to expose them in front of everybody.

Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show by Ektaa Kapoor, and the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, is fabulous. Well, the music and songs of Baratein: Mausam Pyar Ka are very heart touching, and viewers really love to see this show because of the interesting story line and Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi’s outstanding performances.