In the future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka, it might be possible that after the Jindals are exposed, Aradhna gets emotional and tells Reyansh about her mother, Malini Khanna (Nausheen Ali Sardar) . Will Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) tell Malini the truth and reunite the mother-daughter? Now that Aradhna knows everything about her mother, will she tell her the truth or will she again leave for Dehradun? Let's wait to see the twist: what will happen when Viren Khanna learns about Aradhna's past and that she is Malini’s daughter? Will he accept her? Let's see what happens next.

Barsatein is a popular Hindi TV show by Ektaa Kapoor and the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, is fabulous. The latest track has all been about Aradhna and Reyansh working on one project against Jindals, and finally they are successful. But what next? Will they reunite? Will Malini and Aradhna accept each other? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know latest updates on the Hindi TV show Barsatein.