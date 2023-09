Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 20: In the latest track of Barsatein, Mausam Pyar Ka, Veena aunty understands Reyansh’s (Kushal Tandon) feelings and advises him to tell everything to Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). On the other side, Aradhna knows Reyansh is innocent but Sunaina taunts her and tells her that she hates Reyansh. But Aradhna supports Reyansh and also Kimaya and Kiki go against their father. Kimaya also calls Reyansh and requests Aradhna to do whatever she can to stop him. Has Kimaya fallen for Reyansh? Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Aradhana stops Reyansh from leaving, will she confess her love?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see that Aradhna finally solves everything and returns with Reyansh. On the other side, we see that Malini knew that today was Aradhna's birthday, and she would make a surprise plan for her. Aradhna gets emotional to see her gesture. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) gets her family and they all love her. But will she lose it all once they know the truth? What will she do if Kimaya starts loving Reyansh? Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Destiny brings Aradhna and Reyansh close, will Kimaya's heart break again?

In the future track of Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka, we see that all the family members of Viren Khanna, Reyansh and Aradhna along with their friends decide to go for a picnic. It is here that finally Malini will learn the truth about Aradhna. Later on, Viren Khanna's friend’s son will join them too. He is very handsome and will instantly have everyone’s attention. The character played by Simba Nagpal will bring an interesting twist to the show Barsatein Mausam Pyar. Will he come between Reyansh and Aradhna? Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Shivangi Joshi, Kaushal Tandon aka Aradhna and Reyansh to go their separate ways once again?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka is very entertaining and the latest track is so dramatic, and fans are really enjoying the cute chemistry between Aradhna and Reyansh, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. And the addition of a new character in the show will change the dynamics and make the show more interesting. Let's see if Simba Nagpal aka the new character will cast a magic spell on Shivangi aka Aradhna.