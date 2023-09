Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka is winning hearts. The new pairing of Shivangi and Kushal became a hit. Their chemistry won hearts and Aradhana, Reyansh are now one of the best on-screen jodis. Barsatein is a story a young journalist who falls in love with her boss who is an influential and handsome man. But his stubbornness and careless attitude breaks her heart and brings up a lot of difficulties for her. Also Read - Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka spoiler alert: Aradhana stops Reyansh from leaving, will she confess her love?

The show has been getting good reviews. The TRPs are not that great but Shivangi and Kushal keep trending on social media for their amazing scenes. It has been a treat to watch the jodi on-screen. Reyansh and Aradhana's story is making everyone go crazy.

In the latest episode, we saw how Reyansh betrays Aradhana and the story takes a leap. Aradhana is now sorted and wants to take revenge on Reyansh for spoiling her life. Amidst all this, Reyansh is slowly realizing that he actually loved Aradhana.

A new entry in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka

However, we will see a few more twists in the story with a new entry. Yes, as per reports, there will be a new man entering Aradhana’s life for the good. As per reports in ETimes, Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal is all set to enter Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

A source close to the show informed the portal that Simba has been finalized to play the parallel lead in the Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer. He will be seen playing the role of Dev in the show.

Dev will be the perfect man and he will be seen supporting Aradhana. His entry in the show will bring many changes in Reyansh and Aradhana’s life. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. It was earlier being reported that Simba will be seen playing a lead role in Rashami Sharma’s new show, Aaena.