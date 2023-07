When the promo of Barsatein came out, people had mixed reactions on the show. But it looks like the chemistry of Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi has caught on with the audience. People are adoring Reyansh and Aaradhana. He also shared a picture of the actress with hearts on his Insta stories. We have seen that their relationship started off on a bad note. Now, we might see the wedding of Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) on the show. It seems he has visited the home of Aaradhana (Shivangi Joshi) for the wedding. Fans are loving how the leads are bringing in the spark and romance on the show. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - TOP TV News of the week: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actresses Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other, Barsatein promo, Anupamaa and more

y'll aradhana and rey are already becoming my comfort babies fr their banters their nautankis the Tashan the clashes everything just hits so good plus shivi nd kt are fitting their role to the t ??

[ #Barsatein #AraNsh #ShivangiJoshi #KushalTandon ] — ? (@heyyshonaaa) July 13, 2023

The bgm of o saajna hits at the right chords with these 2! Omg i cant wait to watch some romance ? #barsatein #shivangijoshi pic.twitter.com/o1DygRd3Va — deeps ? (@khudajaaneee) July 13, 2023

Ekta will keep me served for the initial episodes i just know it ???#Barsatein #AraNshpic.twitter.com/8jkOV59Ht4 — ?. (@ektara03_) July 13, 2023

Barsatein cast seems to be hitting the right notes. People are gaga over the friendship of Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. Kushal's last show Beyhadh was a great hit.