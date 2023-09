Barsatein Hindi TV show upcoming twist September 1: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see Reyansh is really worried for Aradhna because she faints. Later on we see Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) also desperately searching for Aradhna. And we finally Malini reaches the store room where she gives Aradhna an insulin shot and she gets conscious. She asks Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) to not go with Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) as she is not able to take care of herself under the influence of alcohol. Later on we see Malini take her to the guest house were Aradhna gets emotional and cries in front of Malini and hugs her. Well we see Malini also feels a strange connection with her. Let's see will Malini finally know about Aradhna that she is her real daughter? Later on it is finally revealed that the god's statue was stolen by Angad’s father and mother and they will make a big plan as they know that Aradhna and Reyansh are working on this investigation. Let's see if they finally get exposed? Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: How long will Aradhna hide her truth from Malini?

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see that Aradhna, Sunaina, Reyansh, and Ankush focus on the exclusive investigation of who is the robber of the statue of God? Well, we see Sunaina ask a question about Malini, but Aradhna comes to protect her. As she knows that she will never do this. Reyansh also promised himself that he would never leave Aradhna and always protect her, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Aradhna ever forgive Reyansh and give him one chance to prove his love?

In the future track of Barsatein, we see that Reyansh decides to make Aradhna jealous by getting close to Kiki. We also see that Kiki also likes Reyansh. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Aradhna sacrifice her love for her sister, or will she realize her love for Reyansh? Barsatein is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and the viewers love the chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhan, aka Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. After a long time, we see Malini aka Nausheen Ali Sardar, come back on television, after she gained such huge popularity with Main Kusum. Viewers really like her acting and also love her character.