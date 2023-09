Barsatein Hindi TV Show upcoming Twist, September 4: In the latest track of Barsatein, we see that Alka came to ask about Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). It is revealed that Alka is the one who stole the statue of God. The security tells Aradhna about Alka taking one statue from the store room. Aradhna starts thinking about Alka; let's see if she finally gets to the truth and exposes Alka. On the other side, Aradhna talks about Jindal, and Veena Aunty tells her about Alka’s past. We see that Aradhna gets a clue about Alka: her brother Narendra Nath is in jail. Well, Aradhna tells Sunaina about all the clues about Alka, and she will decide to resolve this case independently. Let's see if she succeeds. Meanwhile, we also see a beautiful moment when Aradhna thanks Malini (Naushhen Ali Sardar) for the care she gave her. The heartwarming scene makes you wish for this mother-daughter duo to reunite soon. Also Read - Barsatein spoiler alert: Kiki comes between Aradhna and Reyansh, whom will Malini support?

Barsatein Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, we see Malini tell Aradhna during Maya's sangeet that she should call her mother. She said that she really liked the sound of it and it felt as if she was really her mom. Malini praises Aradhna as well. On the other hand, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) warns Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) that Jindal's are very dangerous, but Aradhna is a head-strong girl and nothing can stop her from getting to the truth. Meanwhile, Reyansh has revealed his feelings but they have had no impact on Aradhna so he decides to make her jealous by pretending to get closer to Kiki. But what will happen when Kiki starts misunderstanding everything and falls in love with Reyansh? Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: How long will Aradhna hide her truth from Malini?

In the future track of Barsatein, we see that Aradhna set out to expose the Jindal and Reyansh becomes super protective of her. Let's see how they together solve this case. Later on, we see Aradhna and all the members of Khanna family play the game of truth and dare in Maya’s sangeet. Many truths will come out of this game, some uncomfortable too. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming twist: Reyansh confesses his love for Aradhana, will she trust him and give their love another chance?

Trending Now

Barsatein is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows right now and it is created by Ektaa Kapoor. The chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna is fabulous. Well, the latest track is full of suspense and we finally see that Aradhna gets some clues about the robber who stole the statue of god. On the other side, there is Alka who is trying to kill Aradhna. Well, we have to wait to see if Reyansh is able to keep Aradhna safe.