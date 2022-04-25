Urfi Javed, Disha Parmar, Palak Tiwari and more: Meet the TV celebs who set Insta on fire this week

, Palak Tiwari, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant and more TV celebs have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week. Our TV celebs know how to keep their fans entertained and keep them glued to their social media pages. And in our section of TV Instagrammers this week, we have 5 celebs. Keep reading to know if your favourite TV star has made it to the list of TV Instagrammers or not. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth-Kiara share cryptic notes post breakup; Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur talks about being called 'matka' and more

Disha Parmar

The 2 actress's Disha Parmar donned a dark green satin saree paired with printed blouse. The diva completed her look with jewellery, bangles and sindoor. Disha stunned everyone with her desi avatar.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed donned a transparent raincoat over a shimmery two-piece. She paired her look with earrings and glamorous make-up.

Palak Tiwari

Actress Palak Tiwari shared a series of beautiful pictures and set the internet on fire with her hotness. She wore a stunning dark blue dress and paired it with earrings. She left her long tresses open and added glamour with her subtle make-up.

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh shared a lovely picture of her with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two complemented each other as they were seen twinning in grey and black. The head over heels in love couple manage to give love goals to everyone with their cuteness.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant manages to keep her fans entertained with her videos and pictures. She shared a video wherein she looked ravishing in white-grey saree that she paired with a designer blouse. She looked pretty in earrings, bangles, bindi and red lipstick.