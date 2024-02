Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sins Ad: A recent advertisement on men's sexual health has created a rage on social media. Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' advertisement has been largely applauded by the audience, with the duo receiving equal appreciation for addressing men's sexual health issues and also for making everyone laugh with their comic timing. However, the ad has left a few television celebrities like Rashami Desai, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sayantani Ghosh, and others miffed. According to them, the advertisement makes fun of television and its content and is certainly in bad taste. However, let us tell you, this is not the first time that a parody has been made of Indian TV shows. Prior to Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' ad, a Nigerian content creator had made a parody of an Indian TV show, which many find funnier than the Ranveer-Johnny ad. Check out the video below. Also Read - Rohit Shetty to bring back Ajay Devgn as Singham in the third instalment of the franchise

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

This Nigerian Content Creator's parody of Indian TV show made everyone go ROFL

The said video was made by a Nigerian content creator, Paul Casta. The video went viral in the year 2022, immediately grabbing everyone's attention. In the video below, you can see three characters: Pragya and Raju, who are a couple, and Pragya's sister, Tanu. Pragya bids adieu to her husband who is going to work. But as Raju leaves, Pragya's twists her leg and she is about to fall. Tanu panickingly calls Raju and informs him that Pragya is falling down and he needs to come and rescue her. The hilarious part is that until Raju arrives, Pragya is still in the process of falling down, and only once Raju comes, she entirely falls down. The video below is a direct jibe at the illogical scenes of Indian TV shows, which sometimes depict scenes far from basic logic. Check out the hilarious video below.

Trending Now

To Ekta Kapoor, with love, from Nigeria pic.twitter.com/lqMS957yyj — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) April 1, 2022

Check out this video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

Netizens had the most fun watching the video, stating how Indian TV shows don't even take gravity seriously. Well, there is no denying that the creators of TV shows are also helpless, as no matter how much they want to experiment with their content, there is only a particular type of content that actually fetches TRPs, and most of the time, this content is regressive and over-the-top drama.