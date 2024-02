Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will soon have its grand finale episode. The winner will be declared soon. The top six contestants of the show are Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma. However, since the start of the show people have been accusing the makers of being biased towards Shoaib. They feel Shoaib is the fixed winner of the show and he will take home the trophy. He has been trolled for it on social media as well. However, before Shoaib, many other celebrities have been accused of being the fixed winners of reality shows. Take a look at the list of people who had to face such accusations by fans. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Did Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani defeat Shiv Thakare? Is the Bigg Boss 16 star out of finale race?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare and others battle it out; who will fail to reach the top 5?

Munawar Faruqui

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Bigg Boss 17 ended recently and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. He was being trolled by some for being fixed winner. The makers were accused of being unfair and biased. Many said it was decided since the start that Munawar will win and hence, to highlight him, the makers even brought Ayesha Khan. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim gets trolled for his semi-finale look; netizens call him the 'fixed winner'

Trending Now

Dipika Kakar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Shoaib Ibrahim's wife, Dipika Kakar also had to face these accusations when she won Bigg Boss 12. Yes, many wanted Sreesanth to win the show but Dipika won. People accused the makers of being biased as Dipika did not do much in the show and was not entertaining.

Arjun Bijlani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani ? (@arjunbijlani)

Arjun Bijlani won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and once again netizens questioned this decision. Infact, many said that he was favoured in the stunts that he performed. People felt that Divyanka Tripathi was much more deserving.

Rubina Dilaik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 and the makers were again accused of being biased towards those who have worked for their channel. People felt, season 14 had many other deserving contestants.

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 and she was also called the fixed winner of the show. Netizens felt Pratik Sehajpal deserved the trophy or even Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi's win got a lot of backlash.

Watch the video of Manisha Rani from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya won Nach Baliye 8 and people were upset with it. They were not great as performers and it was just biased to see them win.