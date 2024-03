Kanwar Dhillon is a popular face in the TV industry. He has comfortably made a place for himself in audiences' hearts by playing some well-known characters in top TV serials. In Pandya Store serial, he played the role of Shiva Pandya. It is one of the most famous characters of his career and also of the serial. But after 2 years of being Shiva Pandya, Kanwar Dhillon and others bid an adieu to the show as it underwent a leap. Now, new faces will take over Pandya Store. But Kanwar Dhillon has already moved on to another project. He is seen in Udne Ki Aasha that also sees Ayesha Singh as Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her role is said to be a cameo. He plays the role of Sachin while Neha Harsosa is Sailee. In a recent interview, Kanwar Dhillon revealed that he was actually supposed to be a part of another TV show and not Udne Ki Aasha. Also Read - Ayesha Singh talks about playing Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin again for Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Aasha; calls it nostalgic experience

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

In an interview with Etimes, Kanwar Dhillon revealed that he was supposed to be a part of Mera Balam Thanedaar. However, a last minute change took place and Shangun Pandey was brought on-board. He revealed that even before he finished shooting for Pandya Store, he had Mera Balam Thanedaar in his kitty and he had even started prepping for it. He was prepping for 2 months and he did not even sign any other project for that period. He said that makers made him wait and in the last minute, a big change took place. However, Kanwar Dhillon takes all of this positively. He said had all worked out for Mera Balam Thanedaar, he wouldn't have been a part of Udne Ki Aasha. For the same, he said he transformed physically and even grew his hair. He got around 15 days to prepare for his role of Sachin in Udne Ki Aasha.

Udne Ki Aasha went on-air from March 12 on Star Plus. With one episode, Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin managed to win hearts. It remains to be seen how the story of Udne Ki Aasha progresses.