Bekaaboo is one of the most talked about upcoming shows on TV. It will come from March 17 on Colors. The latest news is that Shalin Bhanot has been injured. The hunk was selected for the show at the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16. On the show, he will be romancing Eisha Singh. Shalin Bhanot is playing the role of a Rakshas. His team has created an unique rockstar cum Goth look for the character. Everyone is surprised to see how youthful Shalin Bhanot is looking on the show.

A source told us that Shalin Bhanot has been injured on the sets. It seems he got injured in the first few days itself. He got cuts on his body due to the terrain of the sets. A source close to the actor revealed, "Shalin faced injuries on his body and it's commendable that he continued to shoot despite his injuries. Shalin has been at it with the action sequences and the high end drama in the show as he continues to shoot day-night hardly giving him any rest." The actor literally walked into the sets of Bekaaboo a day after the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale.

Shivangi Joshi has taken a break from the shoot of Bekaaboo as she got a kidney infection. She is now in a hospital. The actress wrote that she is slowly recovering. On the show, Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam have important cameos. The two play Pari and Rakshas. After their death, they get reincarnated. This will be Eisha Singh's third big show with Colors!