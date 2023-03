Bekaaboo starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh is winning hearts. On the show, we have seen that Ranav Raichand has finally realised that he has super powers. Fans are loving the performance of Shalin Bhanot. It looks like the chemistry of Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot is also looking very promising. Some fans have said that it is the best show to come out of Colors for a long time. Shalin Bhanot hardly got any time to prepare for the role. He has got a Goth look for his Rakshash avatar. Now, fans want the romance to start on the show. Take a look at the tweets....

Ekta Kapoor offered the show to him when he was on the show. Earlier, it was being said that Kushal Tandon was offered the role. But it looks like Kushal Tandon did not take up the project for various reasons. Some reports said it was related to financials. But fans are loving Shalin Bhanot on the show.

Bekaaboo is about the love story of a Rakshas (Shalin Bhanot) and a Pari (Eisha Singh). Top TV stars like Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam did cameos on the show. Bekaaboo is a weekend show.