Bekaaboo starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh went on air from this weekend. Shalin Bhanot has come back in a lead role on a daily soap after a long time. He is playing the role of Ranav Raichand. He is a Rakshash who is not aware of his powers. Shalin Bhanot has done well in the first show. It seems he has been shown as a soft-hearted and compassionate guy. We can see that he gets beaten up. Eisha Singh is playing the role of Bela. Netizens have liked Shalin Bhanot's performance immensely on the show. Take a look at the tweets...

The part where Ranav sat under the statue of his father & cried his heart out talking about the sorrows of his life literally brought tears to my eyes! @BhanotShalin excelled in that emotional breakdown scn so much that it frlt Real & no acting. #ShalinBhanot? #bekaaboo pic.twitter.com/Bd0oYdCIEs — Tiyas (@tiyasganguly) March 20, 2023

What an awesome ep of #Bekaaboo ! @BhanotShalin had a brief appearance in the episode but literally he stole the show with his innocence & super emotional act onscreen. The makers r really savouring our #ShalinBhanot? 's part so that they can give us slow & steady race dhamaka. pic.twitter.com/2RJf79BxdG — Tiyas (@tiyasganguly) March 20, 2023

? #Bekaaboo EP 2 REVIEW ??‍♀️:

~ Ranav’s monologue under the statue stole the show!!

~ The conversations btn old Narrator & the young guy are interesting.

~ Monalisa & Chetan are fab for their roles!!

~ Bela is BEAUTIFUL!! ??#ShalinBhanot #Ranav #RanavRaichand @BhanotShalin pic.twitter.com/oiXrhzipoJ — Shalin Supremacy ?? (@ForShalinOnly) March 20, 2023

Shalin Bhanot did well on Bigg Boss 16. He made it to the finals. The actor was in the news for the epic love and hate relationship with Tina Datta.