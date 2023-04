Bigg Boss 16 contestants have already bagged multiple projects. From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bagging the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 to Shiv Thakare getting a lead role in a Marathi film, the contestants have got a lot on their plate. Shalin Bhanot too managed to get a role in Ekta Kapoor's new show called Bekaaboo. The show is already on air and he has received positive reviews from the audience. Tina Datta who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 has got a leading role in a TV show called Hum. The show will air on April 10. Recently, Shalin Bhanot was asked about Tina Datta's show and here's what he said. Also Read - Kushal Tandon to make his comeback with Ekta Kapoor's new show after Bekaaboo did not materialise

Shalin Bhanot talks about Tina Datta's new show

Shalin Bhanot hosted kids from NGO on Bekaaboo sets and while talking to the paps, he was asked about Tina Datta's show. As reported by Etimes, he said that he is only curious and interested in his show Bekaaboo and wants to spend time with the kids. In the videos that have made it to the internet from Bekaaboo sets, one can see Shalin Bhanot dancing and enjoying with the kids from NGO. He has earned a lot of appreciation for his kind gesture. Also Read - Shalin Bhanot 'more than happy' for son Jaydon after Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with Nikhil Patel

For the unaverse, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's chemistry was lot in the news during the Bigg Boss 16 days. They started off as friends and sparks flew between the two. Fans thought that there was love between the two but then they turned into foes. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's bond in Bigg Boss 16 house was nothing short than a rollercoaster ride. often reprimanded Shalin and Tina about their actions in Bigg Boss 16 house. Post the show, Tina Datta maintained that she repented getting linked to Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Abdu Rozik-MC Stan rift: Shalin Bhanot COMMENTS on broken Bigg Boss 16 mandali after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; says he's busy handling fights in his house

Now the stars have moved on and are concentrating on their professional commitments. Tina Datta will be sharing the screen space with Jay Bhanushali Hum. The promo video has already left fans intrigued.