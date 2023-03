Shalin Bhanot has amazed everyone with the promo of Bekaboo. The hunk does not look a year above 30 in the teaser. He is playing a Rakshas who falls in love with a Pari (Eisha Singh). Everyone was surprised on how he managed to look so different. The Bigg Boss 16 finalist worked hard to create a new avatar for himself and fans noticed his hard work. Well, the promo of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum was out two days back. Tina Datta is back on TV with the new show made by Swastik Productions. She has worked with them in the past.

Shalin Bhanot was repeatedly asked about Hum Rahe Naa Rahe Hum but he kept the focus on Bekaboo. As we know, Tina Datta and he ended their bond on a rather acrimonious note. No one expected things to get so bad on the show. His friendship with Sumbul Touqeer Khan also went for a toss due to this. Take a look at this video...

It should be noted that they asked him insistently to get a response from him. Shalin Bhanot handled it like a pro. This is how fans reacted on the same...

King shalin... Always focused But my #Shatina heart? — TheDocGirl (@shivaniS2308) March 13, 2023

Kushal Tandon was supposed to be the lead on Ekta Kapoor's show. But things did not materialize. Shalin Bhanot got the show when he was inside the house. This will be Eisha Singh's third show with Colors. Tina Datta and Jay Bhanusali's Rahe Naa Rahe Hum is getting a lot of love. Their chemistry has grabbed eyeballs and how!