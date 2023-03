Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are getting married today. The pre-wedding functions took place which consisted of all the typical functions of an Indian wedding that are, Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet. Dalljiet was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but they parted ways on a bitter note. However, they are now cordial and are maintaining cordial relations for their son, Jaydon. Shalin Bhanot was asked about Dalljiet's wedding recently. The Bigg Boss 16 fame also opened up on how he will be parenting Jaydon once Dalljiet moves to Kenya.

Shalin Bhanot REACTS to Dalljiet Kaur's wedding

Entertainment News is full of updates on the pre-wedding and wedding festivities of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel. The duo are getting married today. In an interview, Shalin Bhanot was asked if he is going to attend the wedding and his reaction to the same. Shalin says that he wishes the very best for Dalljiet. He says that he prays to God that she gets all the love, care and happiness as she is about to begin her new life. "I wish an abundance of love to Dalljiet and Jaydon," he tells ETimes.

Shalin Bhanot reveals how he will co-parent Jaydon and attending the wedding

After the wedding, Dalljiet Kaur is going to move to Kenya where Nikhil is based. When asked about how he will manage meeting Jaydon as the distance between them has increased. Shalin says that Jaydon is not going very far. He would be just a 5-6 hour journey away from him. He is ready to travel and meet Jaydon whenever possible. The actor shared that he would travel for 2 hours to town to meet his son and hence, it is not a big issue. Shalin says that what's more important is that Dalljiet and Jaydon are going to get a complete life. Shalin Bhanot also shared that he will be shooting on 18th March (the wedding day) and hence haven't thought about attending the wedding. He adds, "My show is right now my duty and I want to give my 200 percent to my show Bekaaboo.